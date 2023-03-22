Enviva (NYSE:EVA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $29.04

Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.04 and last traded at $29.29, with a volume of 233909 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on EVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Enviva from $61.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Enviva from $76.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enviva to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Enviva from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Enviva from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

Enviva Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Enviva Announces Dividend

Enviva ( NYSE:EVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The energy company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($1.42). Enviva had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $239.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enviva Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.905 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.27%. Enviva’s dividend payout ratio is -139.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enviva

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Enviva by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,116 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Enviva by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Enviva by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,954 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Enviva by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enviva in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enviva

Enviva, Inc engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Stories

