Enzyme (MLN) Trading 1% Lower Over Last Week

Enzyme (MLN) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. Over the last seven days, Enzyme has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Enzyme has a market cap of $44.81 million and $868,487.99 worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enzyme token can now be purchased for approximately $21.98 or 0.00077788 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Enzyme Token Profile

Enzyme’s launch date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 2,070,263 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,038,518 tokens. Enzyme’s official website is enzyme.finance. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @enzymefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made.Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle.

Enzyme’s token is MLN and has a dual use: it enables access the MLN network, and is used to incentivise developers to build on Enzyme.”

Buying and Selling Enzyme

