EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.33.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on EPR Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on EPR Properties from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EPR Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPR. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in EPR Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 104.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in EPR Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Price Performance

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of EPR stock opened at $36.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 7.76 and a quick ratio of 7.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.75. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $34.58 and a 12 month high of $56.38.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.98%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.37%.

EPR Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Experiential, Education, and Corporate/Unallocated. The Experiential segment includes investments in megaplex theaters, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.