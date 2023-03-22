EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX) Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating) were down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.90 and last traded at $1.92. Approximately 63,652 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,113,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.

EQRx Stock Down 3.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EQRx

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQRX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of EQRx in the 1st quarter valued at about $415,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EQRx in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EQRx in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,021,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EQRx in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,131,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EQRx by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 20,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 8,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

About EQRx

EQRx, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines primarily for the treatment of oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's pre-registrational programs in Phase III clinical trial include Aumolertinib, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor for the treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Sugemalimab, an anti-programmed death-ligand 1 antibody for the treatment of Stage III and Stage IV NSCLC.

