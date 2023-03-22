Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March 22nd (AOI, CCH, CPG, ENT, ESNT, FEVR, GAMA, HOM.U, KGF, LSEG)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, March 22nd:

Africa Oil (CVE:AOI) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. Scotiabank currently has C$3.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$3.25.

Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a GBX 2,800 ($34.39) target price on the stock.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG)

was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have C$12.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$11.50.

Entain (LON:ENT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a GBX 1,805 ($22.17) price target on the stock.

Essentra (LON:ESNT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 280 ($3.44) price target on the stock.

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 1,000 ($12.28) target price on the stock.

Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 1,300 ($15.96) price target on the stock.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating. Raymond James currently has C$17.00 price target on the stock.

Kingfisher (LON:KGF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 330 ($4.05) price target on the stock.

Kingfisher (LON:KGF) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 260 ($3.19) price target on the stock.

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 100 ($1.23) price target on the stock.

Pendragon (LON:PDG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 28 ($0.34) target price on the stock.

Pharos Energy (LON:PHAR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 30 ($0.37) price target on the stock.

SThree (LON:STEM) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a GBX 450 ($5.53) target price on the stock.

The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating.

