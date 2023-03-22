Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March 22nd (AOI, CCH, CPG, ENT, ESNT, FEVR, GAMA, HOM.U, KGF, LSEG)

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2023

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, March 22nd:

Africa Oil (CVE:AOI) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. Scotiabank currently has C$3.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$3.25.

Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a GBX 2,800 ($34.39) target price on the stock.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have C$12.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$11.50.

Entain (LON:ENT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a GBX 1,805 ($22.17) price target on the stock.

Essentra (LON:ESNT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 280 ($3.44) price target on the stock.

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 1,000 ($12.28) target price on the stock.

Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 1,300 ($15.96) price target on the stock.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating. Raymond James currently has C$17.00 price target on the stock.

Kingfisher (LON:KGF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 330 ($4.05) price target on the stock.

Kingfisher (LON:KGF) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 260 ($3.19) price target on the stock.

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 100 ($1.23) price target on the stock.

Pendragon (LON:PDG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 28 ($0.34) target price on the stock.

Pharos Energy (LON:PHAR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 30 ($0.37) price target on the stock.

SThree (LON:STEM) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a GBX 450 ($5.53) target price on the stock.

The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating.

