Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) Director Acquires $12,350.00 in Stock

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) Director Gregory L. Gaeddert acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.70 per share, with a total value of $12,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,451 shares in the company, valued at $455,739.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Equity Bancshares Price Performance

EQBK stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.70. 1,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,116. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.06 million, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.78. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.36 and a 52 week high of $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.23.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $50.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.89 million. Equity Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 25.73%. As a group, analysts expect that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity Bancshares

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Equity Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 0.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,368,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,903,000 after acquiring an additional 9,648 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 756,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,402,000 after purchasing an additional 26,350 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 0.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 461,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,914,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Equity Bancshares during the second quarter worth $13,122,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 289,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,614,000 after buying an additional 5,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. The firm also offers commercial and personal banking services such as savings, treasury management and loans. The company was founded by Brad S. Elliott in November 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

Further Reading

