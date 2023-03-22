ERC20 (ERC20) Price Down 0.8% Over Last 7 Days

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. ERC20 has a market cap of $11.88 million and $243.46 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ERC20 token can currently be bought for $0.0105 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ERC20 has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008553 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025253 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00031057 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00019053 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003492 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.38 or 0.00200868 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,084.15 or 1.00057084 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000123 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 (CRYPTO:ERC20) is a token. It was first traded on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.01040567 USD and is down -1.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $373.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

