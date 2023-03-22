Ergo Price Hits $1.55 on Top Exchanges (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.55 or 0.00005475 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $104.00 million and $449,746.78 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28,233.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $80.68 or 0.00285741 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00011918 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00072026 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $152.54 or 0.00540259 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $132.45 or 0.00469123 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003540 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 67,275,069 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.

EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.

EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019).”

