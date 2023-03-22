Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP)

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of ESP opened at $19.92 on Wednesday. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a one year low of $12.39 and a one year high of $20.59.

Get Espey Mfg. & Electronics alerts:

Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Espey Mfg. & Electronics had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $8.80 million for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Espey Mfg. & Electronics

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Espey Mfg. & Electronics stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.42% of Espey Mfg. & Electronics worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. is a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, which engages in developing and delivering products for use in military and severe environment applications. Its products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, ups systems, antennas, and high power radar systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Espey Mfg. & Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Espey Mfg. & Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.