Essentra (OTCMKTS:FLRAF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.45

Essentra plc (OTCMKTS:FLRAF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.45 and last traded at $2.45, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Essentra from GBX 275 ($3.38) to GBX 295 ($3.62) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.89.

Essentra plc provides essential components and solutions worldwide. The Components division manufactures and distributes plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions comprising caps and plugs, wire and cable management products, flange protection products, knobs, handles and grips, PCB and electronics hardware, and tools and precision instruments for a range of applications and industries that are used in protection and finish products.

