Essentra (OTCMKTS:FLRAF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.45

Essentra plc (OTCMKTS:FLRAF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.45 and last traded at $2.45, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Essentra from GBX 275 ($3.38) to GBX 295 ($3.62) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.
Essentra Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.89.
About Essentra
Essentra plc provides essential components and solutions worldwide. The Components division manufactures and distributes plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions comprising caps and plugs, wire and cable management products, flange protection products, knobs, handles and grips, PCB and electronics hardware, and tools and precision instruments for a range of applications and industries that are used in protection and finish products.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Essentra (FLRAF)
- Nike, Inc’s Q3 Surprise Isn’t All That Surprising: Is It A Buy?
- Want Diversified Upside in Biotechnology? Check out LABU
- 3 Tech Stocks Well Positioned For Growth At A Reasonable Price
- These 3 Dividend Growers Yield More Than the 10-Year Note
- Be Cautious of Valens Semiconductor Analyst Estimates
Receive News & Ratings for Essentra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essentra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.