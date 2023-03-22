Eterna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ERNA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.16 EPS

Eterna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ERNA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by $1.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Eterna Therapeutics Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ ERNA opened at $3.29 on Wednesday. Eterna Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.73 and a one year high of $45.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eterna Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eterna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eterna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eterna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000.

