Eterna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ERNA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Eterna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ERNA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by $1.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Eterna Therapeutics Price Performance

ERNA traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,438. Eterna Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.73 and a 1-year high of $45.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERNA. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eterna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Eterna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eterna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Eterna Therapeutics Company Profile

