Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $75.31 and last traded at $75.31. Approximately 222 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.67.

EUXTF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Euronext to €85.00 ($91.40) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Euronext from €94.00 ($101.08) to €100.00 ($107.53) in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.48.

Euronext NV engages in the operation of equity, fixed income securities, and derivatives markets in Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, London, Oslo, and Paris. Its businesses include listing, cash trading, derivatives trading, FX spot trading, market data and indices, clearing, and market solutions and other.

