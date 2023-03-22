European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$4.44.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ERE.UN. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.45 to C$3.70 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Cormark set a C$4.15 price target on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Get European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:ERE.UN traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$3.25. The company had a trading volume of 32,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,705. European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$2.70 and a one year high of C$5.06. The firm has a market cap of C$293.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.51 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.21.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust – ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES’s REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada’s only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.