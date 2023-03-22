Everipedia Price Hits $0.0063 on Exchanges (IQ)

Everipedia (IQ) traded down 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. One Everipedia token can now be purchased for about $0.0063 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. Everipedia has a total market cap of $82.63 million and $2.43 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Everipedia has traded 14% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Everipedia

Everipedia’s genesis date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 13,098,383,539 tokens. The Reddit community for Everipedia is https://reddit.com/r/everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @iqwiki and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Everipedia is iq.wiki.

Buying and Selling Everipedia

According to CryptoCompare, “The IQ token is a cryptocurrency that powers IQ.wiki, the world’s largest cryptocurrency encyclopedia. It is a governance and DeFi token where staking earns rewards and holders vote on platform decisions. The token is managed by BrainDAO and backed by various digital assets. Staking IQ tokens through HiIQ earns rewards and allows for participation in platform governance.”

