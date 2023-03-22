EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Trading 5% Higher

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.93 and last traded at $5.93. 252,953 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 2,439,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.65.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of EVgo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EVgo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.19.
EVgo Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.08 and its 200-day moving average is $6.53.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On EVgo
About EVgo
EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EVgo (EVGO)
- What is a Consumer Staples Index Fund?
- Bitcoin Might Better Than Bitcoin Stocks and ETFs,
- GameStop Shares Surge On Surprise Profit
- Nike, Inc’s Q3 Surprise Isn’t All That Surprising: Is It A Buy?
- Want Diversified Upside in Biotechnology? Check out LABU
Receive News & Ratings for EVgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.