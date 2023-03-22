EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Trading 5% Higher

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.93 and last traded at $5.93. 252,953 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 2,439,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of EVgo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EVgo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.19.

Get EVgo alerts:

EVgo Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.08 and its 200-day moving average is $6.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EVgo

About EVgo

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in EVgo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in EVgo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in EVgo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in EVgo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in EVgo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 12.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EVgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.