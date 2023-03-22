Evmos (EVMOS) Trading 10.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Evmos (EVMOS) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Evmos coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001053 BTC on major exchanges. Evmos has a total market capitalization of $86.33 million and $1.24 million worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Evmos has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $97.58 or 0.00355396 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,089.78 or 0.25822673 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00010085 BTC.

Evmos Coin Profile

Evmos was first traded on September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. The official website for Evmos is evmos.org. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is an Inter-Blockchain Communication protocol, a.k.a. IBC; the IP layer for blockchains. IBC is currently the safest and most secure and decentralized way to move assets across different blockchains, unlocking interoperability across multiple chains.

Evmos leverages the Cosmos SDK serves as the first IBC-compatible EVM-based chain, bringing composability, interoperability, and fast finality to Ethereum.”

Buying and Selling Evmos

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Evmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

