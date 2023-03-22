Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.50

Shares of Evotec SE (OTCMKTS:EVTCY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.50 and last traded at $9.55, with a volume of 966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.63.
Evotec Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Evotec Company Profile
Evotec SE engages in the discovery and development of new drugs for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. It operates through the following segments: EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment provides stand-alone or integrated drug discovery solutions for collaborators targets and programmers on a typical fee-for-service basis or through a variety of commercial structures, which may include performance-based components, such as milestones and royalties.
Receive News & Ratings for Evotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.