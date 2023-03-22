Exane Asset Management Cuts Stock Position in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Exane Asset Management cut its position in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,151,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 742,295 shares during the quarter. Stellantis comprises 28.7% of Exane Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Exane Asset Management’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $44,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,487,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,993 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 27,836,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,690,000 after buying an additional 200,317 shares during the period. Conifer Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Conifer Management L.L.C. now owns 16,800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,648,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,709,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,533,000 after buying an additional 2,988,776 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 366.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,755,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,249,000 after buying an additional 12,377,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STLA stock opened at $17.56 on Wednesday. Stellantis has a 52-week low of $11.37 and a 52-week high of $18.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.71 and a 200-day moving average of $14.83.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Stellantis from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

Stellantis NV engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and sale of vehicles. It offers its products under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, and Vauxhall brands. The company was founded on April 01, 2014 and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

