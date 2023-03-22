EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on EZPW. TheStreet upgraded EZCORP from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on EZCORP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Shares of EZPW stock opened at $8.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.86 and a 200 day moving average of $8.79. EZCORP has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $10.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in EZCORP during the 3rd quarter worth about $188,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of EZCORP by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 40,744 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of EZCORP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of EZCORP by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Finally, Amitell Capital Pte Ltd grew its position in shares of EZCORP by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd now owns 218,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 107,036 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EZCORP, Inc engages in the provision of pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The firm’s geographical segments include U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The U.S. Pawn segment includes EZPAWN, Value Pawn and Jewelry, and other branded pawn operations in the United States.

