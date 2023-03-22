FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by F&V Capital Management LLC

F&V Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,682 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. FedEx accounts for about 3.4% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $10,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 3.3% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 43.9% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in FedEx by 101.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in FedEx by 7.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $34,408,000 after purchasing an additional 10,731 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in FedEx by 553.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Stock Up 0.6 %

FDX traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $221.05. 171,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,063,312. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $248.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $202.29 and a 200 day moving average of $181.31. The firm has a market cap of $55.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $257.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $200.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.68.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Articles

