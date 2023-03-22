FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank lessened its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,465 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at $30,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 280 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FedEx Trading Up 1.7 %

FDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on FedEx from $233.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Loop Capital upped their target price on FedEx from $179.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $260.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays upped their target price on FedEx from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on FedEx from $222.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.68.

Shares of FDX opened at $219.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.31. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $248.76. The stock has a market cap of $55.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.72%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

