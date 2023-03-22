Fetch.ai (FET) Trading Down 9.8% Over Last 7 Days

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 22nd. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $319.96 million and $68.82 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001383 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00061814 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00041567 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000252 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00007150 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00018238 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003233 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000189 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.