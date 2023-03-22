Fidelity Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:FMET) Trading 0.6% Higher

Fidelity Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:FMET – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.67 and last traded at $22.67. 2,180 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 4,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.54.

Fidelity Metaverse ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.48. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 million, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity Metaverse ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fidelity Metaverse ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:FMET – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,492 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 11.77% of Fidelity Metaverse ETF worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Fidelity Metaverse ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Metaverse ETF (FMET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Metaverse index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of equities that provides global exposure to the future state of the internet: the metaverse. FMET was launched on Apr 19, 2022 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

