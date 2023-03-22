FidoMeta (FMC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $0.73

FidoMeta (FMC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 22nd. FidoMeta has a market cap of $191.13 million and approximately $0.73 worth of FidoMeta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FidoMeta has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One FidoMeta token can now be purchased for $0.0127 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001361 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000242 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000300 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.10 or 0.00358905 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7,420.92 or 0.26086496 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 38% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00010188 BTC.

FidoMeta Profile

FidoMeta launched on March 17th, 2022. FidoMeta’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens. FidoMeta’s official Twitter account is @fidometa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FidoMeta is fidometa.io.

FidoMeta Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FidoMeta (FMC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. FidoMeta has a current supply of 15,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FidoMeta is 0.012742 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fidometa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FidoMeta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FidoMeta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FidoMeta using one of the exchanges listed above.

