Filecoin (FIL) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $331.58 Million

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 22nd. During the last seven days, Filecoin has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. Filecoin has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion and approximately $331.58 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Filecoin coin can currently be bought for about $5.67 or 0.00020620 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin’s launch date was October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 407,658,847 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io. Filecoin’s official message board is filecoin.io/blog.

Filecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FileCoin (FIL) is a decentralized storage network that allows users to store and retrieve data from storage providers around the world, incentivized by the native FIL cryptocurrency. The protocol is designed to make file storage and retrieval more secure, reliable, and cost-effective than traditional centralized storage systems, using Proof of Replication (PoRep) and Proof of Spacetime (PoSt) cryptographic proofs. Filecoin was created by Protocol Labs, founded in 2014, who are also the creators of IPFS and libp2p. Filecoin provides a secure, decentralized, and cost-effective alternative to traditional centralized storage systems.”

