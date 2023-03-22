Financial Survey: MJ (OTCMKTS:MJNE) vs. Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR)

MJ (OTCMKTS:MJNE – Get Rating) and Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for MJ and Xometry, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MJ 0 0 0 0 N/A Xometry 1 3 5 0 2.44

Xometry has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 100.67%. Given Xometry’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Xometry is more favorable than MJ.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MJ $240,000.00 22.07 $3.53 million N/A N/A Xometry $381.05 million 1.75 -$76.03 million ($1.61) -9.29

This table compares MJ and Xometry’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

MJ has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Xometry.

Risk & Volatility

MJ has a beta of -0.05, suggesting that its stock price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xometry has a beta of -0.03, suggesting that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of MJ shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.3% of Xometry shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.9% of MJ shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.2% of Xometry shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MJ and Xometry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MJ N/A -239.84% -80.63% Xometry -19.95% -17.59% -9.23%

Summary

Xometry beats MJ on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MJ

MJ Holdings, Inc. operates as a cannabis holding company which provides services to the regulated cannabis industry. It offers cultivation management, licensing support, production management, asset and infrastructure development services. The company was founded by Kwajo Mensah Sarfoh and Paris Balaouras on November 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

About Xometry

Xometry, Inc. operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling. In addition, it provides other services comprising urethane and die casting, vapor smoothing, finishing, rapid prototyping, high- volume production, and assembly services. The company offers its products under the Allied Machine & Engineering, Brubaker, HTC, OSG, Kyocera, Mitsubishi Materials, SOWA, Viking Drill & Tool, Dauphin, and Sandvik brands. It serves aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer products, product designers, education, electronic and semiconductors, energy, hardware startups, industrial, medical and dental, robotics, and supply chain and purchasing industries. The company was formerly known as NextLine Manufacturing Corp. and changed its name to Xometry, Inc. in June 2015. Xometry, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Derwood, Maryland.

