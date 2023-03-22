Firan Technology Group (OTCMKTS:FTGFF) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Firan Technology Group Co. (OTCMKTS:FTGFF – Get Rating) shares rose 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.11 and last traded at $2.11. Approximately 600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 9,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

Firan Technology Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.61.

Get Firan Technology Group alerts:

Firan Technology Group (OTCMKTS:FTGFF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.49 million during the quarter.

About Firan Technology Group

Firan Technology Group Corp. engages in the business of supplying aerospace and defense electronic products and subsystems. It operates under the FTG Aerospace and FTG Circuits. The FTG Aerospace segment focuses on manufacturing illuminated cockpit panels, keyboards, bezels, and sub-assemblies and assemblies for original equipment manufacturers of avionics products as well as for airframe manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Firan Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firan Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.