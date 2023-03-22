First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.70

First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.70 and traded as low as $24.06. First Capital shares last traded at $24.06, with a volume of 550 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Capital in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

First Capital Stock Up 4.0 %

The company has a market cap of $82.61 million, a P/E ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.68.

First Capital Increases Dividend

First Capital ( NASDAQ:FCAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter. First Capital had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $11.05 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from First Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. First Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Capital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in First Capital by 23,700.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,428 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in First Capital during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in First Capital during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. State Street Corp increased its position in First Capital by 10.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in First Capital by 3.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,933 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.53% of the company’s stock.

About First Capital

First Capital, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and business banking services. Its loan portfolio includes residential real estate, land, construction, commercial real estate and business, home equity and second mortgage, and other consumer loans. The company was founded on September 11, 1998 and is headquartered in Corydon, IN.

Featured Stories

