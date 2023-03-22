First Financial Corp IN Acquires 397 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Bernard J. Clark purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.83 per share, with a total value of $274,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 120,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,403.99. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Richard A. Wurster acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 101,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,514,656.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard J. Clark acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.83 per share, with a total value of $274,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,403.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 76,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,439,610 and have sold 728,106 shares valued at $58,067,403. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE:SCHW opened at $59.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $93.16.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on SCHW. StockNews.com began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.65.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Further Reading

