First Financial Corp IN Buys 3,798 Shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV)

First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,798 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF accounts for 0.8% of First Financial Corp IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVUV. Cowa LLC raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 8,722.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,726,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,113,000 after buying an additional 5,661,363 shares in the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $307,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 27.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 78,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 17,020 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $865,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 752.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 20,507 shares during the period.

Get Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AVUV opened at $73.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.30. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.11 and a fifty-two week high of $84.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.18.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.