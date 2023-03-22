First Financial Corp IN Buys 80 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAW. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VAW opened at $172.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $146.72 and a 12 month high of $201.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $180.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.65.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.