First Financial Corp IN Grows Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

First Financial Corp IN increased its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 75.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Intuit were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 16.9% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 26.4% during the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 733 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,085 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,222,000 after purchasing an additional 70,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,049,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. UBS Group began coverage on Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $483.53.

Intuit Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $422.03 on Wednesday. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $507.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $409.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $403.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.75%.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total value of $229,652.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,863. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total value of $229,652.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,863. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total transaction of $1,872,655.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,925 shares of company stock worth $3,258,123. 3.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

