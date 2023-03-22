First Financial Corp IN Has $2.39 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.5% of First Financial Corp IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Index Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 10,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Blooom Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blooom Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 13,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $206.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $215.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.80. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $182.88 and a one year high of $243.78. The company has a market cap of $50.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

