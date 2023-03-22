First Financial Corp IN Has $2.39 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.5% of First Financial Corp IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $206.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $215.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.80. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $182.88 and a one year high of $243.78. The company has a market cap of $50.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

