First Financial Corp IN Has $570,000 Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

First Financial Corp IN trimmed its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Allstate were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALL. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALL. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Allstate from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $138.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

Allstate Trading Up 3.1 %

In related news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $3,951,735.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ALL opened at $112.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $104.32 and a 12-month high of $144.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.70.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.45 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -66.92%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

