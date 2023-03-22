First Financial Corp IN Purchases 150 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in American Tower were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMT. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth about $392,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 12.6% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,415,000 after purchasing an additional 20,542 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in American Tower by 0.7% in the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,764,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in American Tower by 0.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 363,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $247.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.31.

American Tower Stock Performance

AMT opened at $198.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of $92.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.61, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $211.44 and its 200 day moving average is $214.48. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $178.17 and a 12-month high of $282.47.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($3.63). American Tower had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 16.49%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $449,429.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,743,248.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,574 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $368,190.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,071 shares in the company, valued at $11,010,848.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $449,429.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,743,248.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,849 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

