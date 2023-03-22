First Financial Corp IN Purchases 330 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 106,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Pariax LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Pariax LLC now owns 18,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter worth about $336,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 69.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter worth about $216,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC opened at $188.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $189.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.08. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $170.83 and a 1-year high of $210.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.62.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

