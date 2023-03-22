First Financial Corp IN Sells 250 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

First Financial Corp IN lessened its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Novartis were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NVS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,503,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,313,000 after purchasing an additional 465,677 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Novartis by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,399,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,031,000 after buying an additional 193,519 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Novartis by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,131,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,577,000 after buying an additional 35,483 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Novartis by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,783,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,808,000 after acquiring an additional 402,200 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.2% during the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,467,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,547,000 after acquiring an additional 75,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.63.

Novartis Stock Performance

Novartis Increases Dividend

NYSE:NVS opened at $83.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $74.09 and a twelve month high of $94.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.84 and a 200-day moving average of $84.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.52.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $3.4694 dividend. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Novartis’s payout ratio is 71.61%.

About Novartis

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.