First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 103,249 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 268,814 shares.The stock last traded at $44.25 and had previously closed at $44.48.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.09.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.233 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF

About First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 307.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 26,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 20,022 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $59,000.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

