First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. This is a boost from First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

FIF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.11. 603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,924. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.59. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 52-week low of $12.81 and a 52-week high of $16.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,320,000 after purchasing an additional 10,170 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 496,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,109,000 after purchasing an additional 45,665 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 435,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,637,000 after purchasing an additional 169,878 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 183,764 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 14,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,094 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

