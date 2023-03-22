First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. This is a boost from First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance
FIF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.11. 603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,924. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.59. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 52-week low of $12.81 and a 52-week high of $16.16.
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.
