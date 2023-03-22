First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Stock Position Raised by Sterling Manor Financial LLC

Sterling Manor Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 486,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,528 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF accounts for approximately 32.1% of Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $28,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 8,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

FTSM remained flat at $59.60 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 273,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792,332. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.26 and a 1 year high of $59.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.201 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

