First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. This is a boost from First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.5% per year over the last three years.
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Stock Down 0.7 %
NYSE:FPF traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,120. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.34. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.59 and a twelve month high of $22.23.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund
About First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund engages in the investment current income and a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded in 1999 is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.
