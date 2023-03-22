First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. This is a boost from First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.5% per year over the last three years.

Get First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund alerts:

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:FPF traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,120. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.34. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.59 and a twelve month high of $22.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund

About First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 333.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 6,349 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000.

(Get Rating)

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund engages in the investment current income and a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded in 1999 is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.