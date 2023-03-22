First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 41,534 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 28,633 shares.The stock last traded at $90.81 and had previously closed at $91.19.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $876.32 million, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000.

About First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

