First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd.
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years.
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of FMY stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.39. 2,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,488. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.42. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $12.90.
About First Trust Mortgage Income Fund
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.
