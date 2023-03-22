First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years.

Get First Trust Mortgage Income Fund alerts:

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of FMY stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.39. 2,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,488. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.42. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $12.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Mortgage Income Fund

About First Trust Mortgage Income Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mortgage Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.