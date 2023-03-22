First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT) Stock Price Up 0.9%

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT – Get Rating) rose 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $78.85 and last traded at $78.85. Approximately 2,394 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 16,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.15.

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.59 million, a P/E ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.97.

Get First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $0.186 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund

About First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 19,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 309.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (QQXT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Ex-Tech Sector index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of NASDAQ 100 stocks that excludes technology companies. QQXT was launched on Feb 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.