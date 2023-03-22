First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.70

Shares of First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.70 and traded as low as $16.50. First United shares last traded at $16.76, with a volume of 13,793 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First United in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from First United’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. First United’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. rhino investment partners Inc raised its stake in First United by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 41,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new position in First United in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First United by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in First United in the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in First United by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 332,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. 31.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary.

