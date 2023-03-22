Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cadence Bank lifted its position in Fiserv by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 16,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in Fiserv by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 4,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Fiserv by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 20,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $917,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,356 shares in the company, valued at $24,250,987.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 675,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total transaction of $68,520,671.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,647,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,365,741.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $917,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 211,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,250,987.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,755,044 shares of company stock worth $179,073,098 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.39. The company had a trading volume of 686,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,661,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $119.48. The firm has a market cap of $71.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.88.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 23rd that permits the company to buyback 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on FISV. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.14.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

