Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0955 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd.
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years.
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Trading Up 3.2 %
Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund stock opened at $14.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.20. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $13.78 and a 12-month high of $20.31.
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Company Profile
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock. The company invests in traditional preferred stock, trust preferred securities, and hybrid securities that have characteristics of both equity, and debt securities.
