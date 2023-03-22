Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0955 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund stock opened at $14.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.20. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $13.78 and a 12-month high of $20.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 6,291 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 97,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 97,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock. The company invests in traditional preferred stock, trust preferred securities, and hybrid securities that have characteristics of both equity, and debt securities.

