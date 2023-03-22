Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.45 EPS

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2023

Foot Locker (NYSE:FLGet Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Foot Locker updated its FY24 guidance to $3.35-3.65 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $3.35-$3.65 EPS.

Foot Locker Trading Up 7.1 %

NYSE:FL opened at $42.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Foot Locker has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $47.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.25.

Foot Locker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is presently 36.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Foot Locker

In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $147,035.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,514.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $147,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,514.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $94,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,807.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Foot Locker

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $611,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Foot Locker by 4.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Foot Locker by 19.4% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,103 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Foot Locker by 29.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,469 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 12,703 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Foot Locker by 6.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,002 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on FL shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Tuesday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.30.

About Foot Locker

(Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Foot Locker (NYSE:FL)

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.