Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.45 EPS

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Foot Locker updated its FY24 guidance to $3.35-3.65 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $3.35-$3.65 EPS.

Foot Locker Trading Up 7.1 %

NYSE:FL opened at $42.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Foot Locker has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $47.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.25.

Foot Locker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is presently 36.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Foot Locker

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Foot Locker

In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $147,035.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,514.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $147,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,514.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $94,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,807.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $611,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Foot Locker by 4.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Foot Locker by 19.4% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,103 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Foot Locker by 29.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,469 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 12,703 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Foot Locker by 6.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,002 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on FL shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Tuesday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.30.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

